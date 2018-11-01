Cajun Dance PartyFormed 2005
Cajun Dance Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb9b2f6f-0cdd-45e2-88b2-e04c13c3d4f6
Cajun Dance Party Biography (Wikipedia)
Cajun Dance Party were a five-piece band based in London, England, United Kingdom. They originally consisted of Robbie Stern, Max Bloom, Daniel Blumberg, Will Vignoles, and Vicky Freund. Blumberg and Bloom left the band in 2009 to form the band Yuck, while other members of the band went to university. Freund now performs with the band TML. No split was ever officially announced.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cajun Dance Party Tracks
Sort by
The Race
Cajun Dance Party
The Race
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Race
Last played on
The Unforgettable
Cajun Dance Party
The Unforgettable
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Unforgettable
Last played on
The Next Untouchable
Cajun Dance Party
The Next Untouchable
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Next Untouchable
Last played on
Amylase
Cajun Dance Party
Amylase
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amylase
Last played on
No Joanna
Cajun Dance Party
No Joanna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Joanna
Last played on
Colourful Life
Cajun Dance Party
Colourful Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colourful Life
Last played on
No Joanna <MV Session Track>
Cajun Dance Party
No Joanna <MV Session Track>
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Joanna <MV Session Track>
Last played on
Time Falls (Maida Vale Session)
Cajun Dance Party
Time Falls (Maida Vale Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Falls (Maida Vale Session)
Last played on
Cajun Dance Party Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist