Jevetta SteeleBorn 11 November 1963
Jevetta Steele
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1963-11-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb97d507-d324-4751-aa35-4d2b31b1ea1e
Jevetta Steele Biography (Wikipedia)
Jevetta Steele (born November 11, 1963) is an African American R&B and gospel music singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jevetta Steele Tracks
Sort by
I'll Be Calling You
Jevetta Steele
I'll Be Calling You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Be Calling You
Last played on
Calling You
Jevetta Steele
Calling You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Calling You
Last played on
Where Do We Go From Here
Jevetta Steele
Where Do We Go From Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Do We Go From Here
Last played on
Jevetta Steele Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
“I’m still a bit of a softie” – Lisa Stansfield on 30 years in music
-
Lisa Stansfield is missing her local chippy!
-
Lisa Stansfield: "You've got to do something for everybody really"
-
Lisa Stansfield: "I've learnt a lot of lessons, but I still have one or two fashion disasters!"
-
Lisa Stansfield speaks to Craig Charles
-
Lisa Stansfield chats with Sir Terry
-
Lisa Stansfield chats with Sara Cox
Back to artist