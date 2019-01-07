Violeta ParraBorn 4 October 1917. Died 5 February 1967
Violeta Parra
1917-10-04
Violeta Parra Biography (Wikipedia)
Violeta del Carmen Parra Sandoval (4 October 1917 – 5 February 1967) was a Chilean composer, songwriter, folklorist, ethnomusicologist and visual artist. She pioneered the Nueva canción chilena (The Chilean New Song), a renewal and a reinvention of Chilean folk music that would extend its sphere of influence outside Chile. Parra is acknowledged as "the Mother of Latin American folk". In 2011, Andrés Wood directed a biopic about her, titled Violeta Went to Heaven (Spanish: Violeta se fue a los cielos).
Violeta Parra Tracks
Gracias a la vida
Violeta Parra
Gracias a la vida
Gracias a la vida
Yo Vide Llorar Un Hombre
Violeta Parra
Yo Vide Llorar Un Hombre
Yo Vide Llorar Un Hombre
La Misa del Gallo / Que Rica Cena
Violeta Parra
La Misa del Gallo / Que Rica Cena
La Misa del Gallo / Que Rica Cena
Chile: Gracias a la vida
Violeta Parra
Chile: Gracias a la vida
Chile: Gracias a la vida
Ensemble
Mazurquica Modernica
Violeta Parra
Mazurquica Modernica
Mazurquica Modernica
Arauko
Violeta Parra
Arauko
Arauko
Performer
La Jardinera
Violeta Parra
La Jardinera
La Jardinera
El Gavilán
Violeta Parra
El Gavilán
El Gavilán
Gracias a la Vida
Mercedes Sosa
Gracias a la Vida
Gracias a la Vida
Por la Mañanita
Violeta Parra
Por la Mañanita
Por la Mañanita
Anticueca #5
Violeta Parra
Anticueca #5
Anticueca #5
Puerto Montt Esta Temblando
Violeta Parra
Puerto Montt Esta Temblando
Puerto Montt Esta Temblando
Que vamos ha hacer
Violeta Parra
Que vamos ha hacer
Que vamos ha hacer
Tename en tu Corazon
Violeta Parra
Tename en tu Corazon
Tename en tu Corazon
Violeta Parra Links
