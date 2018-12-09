Meg Baird
Meg Baird Biography (Wikipedia)
Meg Baird is an American musician based in San Francisco, California, United States, who, in addition to her solo career, is known as a founding member, lead vocalist, and drummer for Heron Oblivion, along with members from Assemble Head in Sunburst Sound and Comets on Fire. She was also a guitarist and the lead female vocalist in Philadelphia psychedelic folk rock band Espers, and played drums in Philadelphia punk band Watery Love.
Meg Baird Tracks
In Cedars
Meg Baird
In Cedars
In Cedars
Last played on
Even the Walls Don't Want You to Go
Meg Baird
Meg Baird
Last played on
Even the Walls Don't Want You to Go
Last played on
I Don't Mind
Meg Baird
Last played on
I Don't Mind
Last played on
Don't Weigh Down The Light
Meg Baird
Meg Baird
Last played on
Don't Weigh Down The Light
Last played on
Mosquito Hawks
Meg Baird
Last played on
Mosquito Hawks
Last played on
Past Houses
Meg Baird
Last played on
Past Houses
Last played on
Counterfeiters
Meg Baird
Last played on
Counterfeiters
Last played on
Song for Next Summer
Meg Baird
Meg Baird
Last played on
Song for Next Summer
Last played on
Stars Climb Up the Vine
Meg Baird
Meg Baird
Last played on
Stars Climb Up the Vine
Last played on
Babylon
Meg Baird
Babylon
Babylon
Last played on
No Song to Sing
Meg Baird
Last played on
No Song to Sing
Last played on
Beatles And The Stones
Meg Baird
Meg Baird
Last played on
Beatles And The Stones
Last played on
The Land Turned Over
Meg Baird
Meg Baird
Last played on
The Land Turned Over
Last played on
Share
Meg Baird
Share
Share
Last played on
Even Rain
Meg Baird
Even Rain
Even Rain
Last played on
The Waltze of the Tennis Players
Meg Baird
Meg Baird
Last played on
The Waltze of the Tennis Players
Last played on
