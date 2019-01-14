StrikeUK dance pop group. Formed 1994
Strike
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb91bd26-3719-494a-ae99-ec7360f2ddc2
Strike Biography (Wikipedia)
Strike were a British electronic dance music band formed in 1994 consisting of Matt Cantor (later of Freestylers), Andy Gardner (later of Plump DJs) and the vocalist Victoria Newton.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Strike Tracks
Sort by
U Sure Do (Guest List Mix)
Strike
U Sure Do (Guest List Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
U Sure Do (Guest List Mix)
Last played on
U Sure Do
Strike
U Sure Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w6qft.jpglink
U Sure Do
Last played on
U Sure Do (Mele Edit)
Strike
U Sure Do (Mele Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
U Sure Do (Mele Edit)
Last played on
U Sure Do (7" mix)
Strike
U Sure Do (7" mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
U Sure Do (7" mix)
Last played on
You Sure Do
Strike
You Sure Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Sure Do
Performer
Last played on
You Sure Do
Strike
You Sure Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Sure Do
Last played on
Strike Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist