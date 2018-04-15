TrioskFormed 2001. Disbanded 2007
Triosk
2001
Triosk Biography (Wikipedia)
Triosk was an experimental jazz, electronica band, which formed in 2001 by Adrian Klumpes on piano, rhodes and sampler; Laurence Pike on drums, percussion and programming, and Ben "Donny" Waples on electric and acoustic bass. They disbanded in 2007. Though coming from a jazz foundation, their sound has strong electronica elements as well as influences from the textures of musique concrète, with their use of loops of hisses and crackles. They released three albums: 1+3+1 in November 2003 (a collaboration with German electronic artist, Jan Jelinek, on Berlin label ~scape); Moment Returns (11 October 2004) and The Headlight Serenade (12 June 2006), both on The Leaf Label.
