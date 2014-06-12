João Nogueira (November 12, 1941 - June 5, 2000) was a Brazilian singer and composer, famous for his samba compositions. He was born in Rio de Janeiro.

His first composition, "Espera ó Nega" was recorded in 1968, however it was in 1970 that he gained notoriety when Elizeth Cardoso recorded his song "Corrente de Aço". His music has been recorded by some of Brazil's most well known singers such as Elis Regina, Clara Nunes, Emílio Santiago, Beth Carvalho and Alcione. He is also the father of singer and composer Diogo Nogueira.