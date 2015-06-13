Fabian Del PrioreBorn 27 May 1978
Fabian Del Priore
1978-05-27
Fabian Del Priore Biography (Wikipedia)
Fabian Del Priore (born 27 May 1978 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany) is a composer, arranger and sound designer. He has become an established tracker musician, known as "Rapture"[clarification needed].
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
