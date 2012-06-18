Rhett MillerBorn 6 September 1970
Rhett Miller
1970-09-06
Rhett Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
Stewart Ransom "Rhett" Miller II (born September 6, 1970) is the lead singer of the alternative country band Old 97's. He also records and performs as a solo musician, and has been published as a writer of both fiction and non-fiction.
Rhett Miller Tracks
Long, Long, Long
Rhett Miller
Long, Long, Long
Long, Long, Long
Last played on
I Need To Know Where I Stand
Rhett Miller
I Need To Know Where I Stand
I Need To Know Where I Stand
Last played on
