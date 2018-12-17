Clark Rundell
Clark Rundell Tracks
Kyrie (Requiem for My Mother)
Rebecca Dale
Kyrie (Requiem for My Mother)
Kyrie (Requiem for My Mother)
Performer
Choir
Last played on
The Scary Fairy Saves Christmas
BBC Philharmonic
The Scary Fairy Saves Christmas
The Scary Fairy Saves Christmas
Tahiti Trot
BBC Philharmonic
Tahiti Trot
Tahiti Trot
The Captain And The Kings
BBC Philharmonic
The Captain And The Kings
The Captain And The Kings
I Wonder Why
Ballard/Stigers, BBC Philharmonic, Curtis Stigers, Clark Rundell & Curtis Stigers Trio
I Wonder Why
I Wonder Why
Composer
Ensemble
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Blane
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Music Arranger
Ensemble
Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer
BBC Philharmonic
Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer
Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer
The Christmas Song
BBC Philharmonic
The Christmas Song
The Christmas Song
Winter Bonfire: Skating
Sergei Prokofiev
Winter Bonfire: Skating
Winter Bonfire: Skating
San Diego Serenade
BBC Philharmonic
San Diego Serenade
San Diego Serenade
Let It Snow
BBC Philharmonic
Let It Snow
Let It Snow
Never Saw A Miracle
BBC Philharmonic
Never Saw A Miracle
Never Saw A Miracle
Snowfall
BBC Philharmonic
Snowfall
Snowfall
Nutcracker Ballet, Miniature Overture
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Nutcracker Ballet, Miniature Overture
Nutcracker Ballet, Miniature Overture
Mlada: Procession Of The Nobles
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Mlada: Procession Of The Nobles
Mlada: Procession Of The Nobles
Hill-Song No 2 for wind band
Percy Grainger
Hill-Song No 2 for wind band
Hill-Song No 2 for wind band
Last played on
The Seasons
Thea Musgrave
The Seasons
The Seasons
Last played on
Suite of Old American Dances - no.5 Rag
Robert Russell Bennett
Suite of Old American Dances - no.5 Rag
Suite of Old American Dances - no.5 Rag
Last played on
Dale: Materna Requiem - 3 Pie Jesu
Trystan Griffiths, Kantos Chamber Choir, David Hinitt, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra & Clark Rundell
Dale: Materna Requiem - 3 Pie Jesu
Dale: Materna Requiem - 3 Pie Jesu
Last played on
Cake walk
Robert Russell Bennett
Cake walk
Cake walk
Performer
Last played on
Song of the enchanter
Thea Musgrave
Song of the enchanter
Song of the enchanter
Last played on
Circus Polka
Igor Stravinsky
Circus Polka
Circus Polka
Last played on
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 2
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 2
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 2
Ensemble
Last played on
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 1
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 1
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 1
Ensemble
Last played on
Country Band March
Charles Ives
Country Band March
Country Band March
Last played on
Materna Requiem
Rebecca Dale
Materna Requiem
Materna Requiem
Performer
Choir
Last played on
Libertango
Astor Piazzolla
Libertango
Libertango
Imppu's Tango
Pekka Pohjola
Imppu's Tango
Imppu's Tango
Valse Triste Tango
Jean Sibelius
Valse Triste Tango
Valse Triste Tango
La Mufa
Astor Piazzolla
La Mufa
La Mufa
Un momento
Héctor Stamponi
Un momento
Un momento
Barrio de tango
Aníbal Troilo
Barrio de tango
Barrio de tango
El motivo
Juan Carlos Cobián
El motivo
El motivo
Mano a Mano
Carlos Gardel
Mano a Mano
Mano a Mano
Molly on the Shore
Percy Grainger
Molly on the Shore
Molly on the Shore
Last played on
Tahiti, Papeete (Tahiti)
Michael Torke
Tahiti, Papeete (Tahiti)
Tahiti, Papeete (Tahiti)
Last played on
Oblivión
Astor Piazzolla
Oblivión
Oblivión
Last played on
Simpson: Nur Musik
Mark Simpson
Simpson: Nur Musik
Simpson: Nur Musik
Last played on
Schottische (Suite of Old American Dances)
Robert Russell Bennett
Schottische (Suite of Old American Dances)
Schottische (Suite of Old American Dances)
Last played on
Elegy for Aylan
Alexia Sloane
Elegy for Aylan
Elegy for Aylan
Last played on
The Immovable Do
Percy Grainger
The Immovable Do
The Immovable Do
Last played on
Chapultepec (Marcha provinciana)
Carlos Chávez
Chapultepec (Marcha provinciana)
Chapultepec (Marcha provinciana)
Last played on
Adagio for wind orchestra
Joaquín Rodrigo
Adagio for wind orchestra
Adagio for wind orchestra
Last played on
Symphonic Stories, Suite for Piano and Orchestra
Julian Joseph
Symphonic Stories, Suite for Piano and Orchestra
Symphonic Stories, Suite for Piano and Orchestra
Last played on
Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Blue
Rhapsody in Blue
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: RNCM In Focus: George Benjamin
MediaCityUK, Salford
2019-01-22T20:09:31
22
Jan
2019
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: RNCM In Focus: George Benjamin
MediaCityUK, Salford
BBC Philharmonic Christmas with Curtis Stigers. Plus Craig Charles' 'Scary Fairy Saves Christmas' PREMIERE
The Lowry, Salford Quays
2018-12-05T20:09:31
5
Dec
2018
BBC Philharmonic Christmas with Curtis Stigers. Plus Craig Charles' 'Scary Fairy Saves Christmas' PREMIERE
The Lowry, Salford Quays
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde
Southbank Centre, London
2018-10-06T20:09:31
6
Oct
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde
Southbank Centre, London
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde
Southbank Centre, London
2018-10-05T20:09:31
5
Oct
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde
Southbank Centre, London
Proms 2018: Prom 70: Tango Prom
Royal Albert Hall
2018-09-04T20:09:31
4
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 70: Tango Prom
Royal Albert Hall
