Leo WelchBorn 22 March 1932. Died 19 December 2017
Leo Welch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1932-03-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb7f147a-4a48-40af-b240-713a9c8a23f0
Leo Welch Biography (Wikipedia)
Leo "Bud" Welch (March 22, 1932 – December 19, 2017) was an American gospel blues musician and guitarist. He started his music career in 2014, with the release of the album Sabougla Voices by Big Legal Mess Records. His subsequent studio album, I Don't Prefer No Blues, also recorded for Big Legal Mess, was released in 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leo Welch Tracks
Sort by
Pray On
Leo Welch
Pray On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pray On
Last played on
Somebody Touched Me
Leo Welch
Somebody Touched Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody Touched Me
Last played on
I Don't Know Her Name
Leo Welch
I Don't Know Her Name
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Know Her Name
Last played on
Back to artist