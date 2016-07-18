Albert CummingsBorn 1968
Albert Cummings
1968
Albert Cummings Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Cummings (born 1967, Williamstown, Massachusetts) is an American blues musician who has recorded under Blind Pig Records. He has played alongside B.B. King, Johnny Winter, and Buddy Guy.
