Nathaniel Thompson (born 11 May 1983), better known by his stage name Giggs, is an English rapper from Peckham, South East London. He released his debut studio album Walk in da Park in 2008 and released a follow-up album Let Em Ave It the following year. Giggs released his third studio album When Will It Stop in October 2013. In 2016, Giggs released his fourth album Landlord, which entered and peaked at number 2 on the UK Albums Chart – becoming the highest-charting album of his career. His latest mixtape Wamp 2 Dem was released in 2017 and also debuted at No. 2. Giggs is also the frontman and founder of record label and rap collective SN1 (Spare No 1), which includes, Gunna Dee, Joe Grind, Kyze and Tiny Boost.