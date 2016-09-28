GiggsUK rapper. Born 24 November 1983
Giggs Biography (Wikipedia)
Nathaniel Thompson (born 11 May 1983), better known by his stage name Giggs, is an English rapper from Peckham, South East London. He released his debut studio album Walk in da Park in 2008 and released a follow-up album Let Em Ave It the following year. Giggs released his third studio album When Will It Stop in October 2013. In 2016, Giggs released his fourth album Landlord, which entered and peaked at number 2 on the UK Albums Chart – becoming the highest-charting album of his career. His latest mixtape Wamp 2 Dem was released in 2017 and also debuted at No. 2. Giggs is also the frontman and founder of record label and rap collective SN1 (Spare No 1), which includes, Gunna Dee, Joe Grind, Kyze and Tiny Boost.
- Charlie Sloth's Party Playlist!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jv7tq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jv7tq.jpg2017-11-09T19:00:00.000ZThe People's Prince shares his ultimate party tracks.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05mwzc4
- Giggs - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bfnrz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bfnrz.jpg2016-11-07T23:59:00.000ZHis first 1Xtra Live and it was everything and more.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bg2z1
- Giggs - live at Reading + Leeds 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045zq95.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045zq95.jpg2016-09-28T10:11:00.000ZLook what the cat dragged in. Only one of grime's finest to elevate the Reading vibe.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04998h2
- Giggs - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045zq95.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045zq95.jpg2016-09-27T22:59:00.000ZLook what the cat dragged in. Only one of grime's finest to elevate the Reading vibe.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04605wh
- Giggs joins Target live in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0434zzs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0434zzs.jpg2016-07-31T17:50:00.000ZGiggs passes through to talk about his new album, Landlord and Stormzy's birthday bashhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p043500d
- Ghetts and Friends - 60 Minutes livehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042yg0d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042yg0d.jpg2016-07-29T11:48:00.000ZGhetts, Kano, Giggs, Mercston, Pepstar, So Large, Chip and Wretch 32 #SixtyMinutesLivehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p042yhcm
- Giggs' hardest raphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lqvgj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lqvgj.jpg2013-11-18T09:53:00.000ZGiggs selects his 'hardest' rap records. From NWA to A$AP Ferg!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01lqvlz
- Giggs' exclusive interview with 1Xtra Breakfast in fullhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k6f6v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k6f6v.jpg2013-10-23T11:46:00.000ZGiggs chats to Twin B and Yasmin about music, motivation, life and more.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01k6fht
- Part 1 of Giggs' exclusive interview with 1Xtra Breakfasthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k35xn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k35xn.jpg2013-10-21T14:17:00.000ZGiggs talks about being a ragga DJ, the first rap tune he ever made & music inspirations.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01k369l
- Giggs chats with Semtexhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g068l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g068l.jpg2013-09-01T14:57:00.000ZSemtex catches up with Giggs backstage at Reading Festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01g0694
- Giggs - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ffylc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ffylc.jpg2013-08-17T20:00:00.000ZGiggs joins Westwood to talk about his new single & album, and life after his time in prison.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01ffymg
