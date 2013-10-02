Dildar HussainBorn 1957
Dildar Hussain
1957
Dildar Hussain Biography (Wikipedia)
Dildar Hussain (born 1957) is a Pakistani percussionist Tabla player. He is known for being the tabla player for late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, a renowned Qawwali singer. He played tabla for him in his singing group until he died in 1997. He belongs to the Punjab gharana of tabla-playing music artists.
Dildar Hussain Tracks
Yeh Jo Halka Halka Saroor
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Tracery (feat. Massive Attack)
Dildar Hussain
