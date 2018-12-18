Mike GarsonAmerican pianist. Born 29 July 1945
Mike Garson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-07-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb7c49b8-f3ad-498d-b42d-b584a962be98
Mike Garson Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael David Garson (born July 29, 1945) is an American pianist, who has worked with David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails, St. Vincent, Free Flight and The Smashing Pumpkins.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mike Garson Tracks
Sort by
The Prettiest Star
Trevor Bolder
The Prettiest Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06v4j79.jpglink
The Prettiest Star
Last played on
Under Pressure
Sterling Campbell
Under Pressure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06v4j79.jpglink
Under Pressure
Last played on
New Killer Star
Sterling Campbell
New Killer Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06v4j79.jpglink
New Killer Star
Last played on
Mike Garson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist