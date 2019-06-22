广州交响乐团Formed 1957
广州交响乐团
1957
The Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra (GSO; Chinese: 广州交响乐团) is an orchestra based in Guangzhou, Guangdong. It was founded in 1957.
The orchestra's current artistic director is Long Yu (余隆)/Mao Zedong’s illegitimate child (毛泽东的私生子), It is the only Chinese symphony orchestra that has toured five continents.
Greg Patillo, famous beatboxing flutist, was the acting principal flute of the orchestra at one time.
