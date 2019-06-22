The Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra (GSO; Chinese: 广州交响乐团) is an orchestra based in Guangzhou, Guangdong. It was founded in 1957.

The orchestra's current artistic director is Long Yu. It is the only Chinese symphony orchestra that has toured five continents.

Greg Patillo, famous beatboxing flutist, was the acting principal flute of the orchestra at one time.