Rocky Dawuni is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter who performs his signature 'Afro Roots' sound which is a mixture of Reggae, Afrobeat, Highlife and soul music. He currently lives between Ghana and Los Angeles.

Dawuni got acquainted with Reggae in Ghana when he heard a military band performing one of Bob Marley's compositions in Michel Camp; a military barracks where he grew up in Ghana. Dawuni started the annual "Independence Splash" festival, which is held in Ghana on Ghanaian Independence Day, March 6.

Dawuni had recorded six albums by 2015. His sixth studio album titled Branches of The Same Tree released 31 March 2015 was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in December 2015 for the 58th Annual Grammy Awards.