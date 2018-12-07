Ilse WeberBorn 11 January 1903. Died 6 October 1944
Ilse Weber
1903-01-11
Ilse Weber Biography
Ilse Weber (11 January 1903 – 6 October 1944) née Herlinger, was born in Witkowitz near Mährisch-Ostrau. A Jewish poet, she wrote in German, most notably songs and theater pieces for Jewish children. She married Willi Weber in 1930. She was voluntarily transported to Auschwitz with the children of Theresienstadt and killed in the gas chambers, along with her son, Tommy. Her most popular book was "Mendel Rosenbusch: Tales for Jewish Children" (1929).
Ilse Weber Tracks
Wiegala
Ilse Weber
Wiegala
Wiegala
Ich wandre durch Theresienstadt - Ilse Weber
Ilse Weber
Ich wandre durch Theresienstadt
Ich wandre durch Theresienstadt
Wiegala (Cradle Song)
Ilse Weber
Wiegala (Cradle Song)
Wiegala (Cradle Song)
Ich wandre durch Theresienstadt
Ilse Weber
Ich wandre durch Theresienstadt
Ich wandre durch Theresienstadt
Wiegala for voice and accompaniment - Ilse Weber
Ilse Weber
Wiegala for voice and accompaniment
Wiegala for voice and accompaniment
Ich wander durch Theresienstadt - Ilse Weber
Ilse Weber
Ich wander durch Theresienstadt
Ich wander durch Theresienstadt
Wiegen Lied
Ilse Weber
Wiegen Lied
Wiegen Lied
Wiegala
Ilse Weber
Wiegala
Wiegala
