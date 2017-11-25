Armand J. PironBorn 16 August 1888. Died 17 February 1943
Armand J. Piron
1888-08-16
Armand J. Piron Biography (Wikipedia)
Armand John "A.J." Piron (August 16, 1888 – February 17, 1943) was an American jazz violinist who led a dance band during the 1920s.
Bright Star Blues
Armand J. Piron
