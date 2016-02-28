Boris PetrushanskyBorn 1949
Boris Petrushansky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb711162-e27d-487f-b053-87c51ed9b301
Boris Petrushansky Biography (Wikipedia)
Boris Petrushansky (born in Moscow, 1949) is a Russian-Italian pianist.
Petrushansky started an intense intercontinental concert career in the mid-1970s after graduating from the Moscow Conservatory. He won the 1975 Alessandro Casagrande competition. After the collapse of the Soviet Union he settled in Italy.
He teaches at the Imola Piano Academy. His students include many successful pianists, such as Olga Kern, Ingrid Fliter, Sofya Gulyak, Charlene Farrugia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Boris Petrushansky Tracks
Sort by
Works from Dances of the Dolls
Dmitri Shostakovich
Works from Dances of the Dolls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Works from Dances of the Dolls
Last played on
Back to artist