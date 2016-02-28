Boris Petrushansky (born in Moscow, 1949) is a Russian-Italian pianist.

Petrushansky started an intense intercontinental concert career in the mid-1970s after graduating from the Moscow Conservatory. He won the 1975 Alessandro Casagrande competition. After the collapse of the Soviet Union he settled in Italy.

He teaches at the Imola Piano Academy. His students include many successful pianists, such as Olga Kern, Ingrid Fliter, Sofya Gulyak, Charlene Farrugia.