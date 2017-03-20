Public HouseFormed 31 January 2015
Public House
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2015-01-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb6ee932-c18f-42c3-bbce-fea9b0a010a3
Public House Performances & Interviews
Public House Tracks
Sort by
Call Me In The Morning
Public House
Call Me In The Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call Me In The Morning
Last played on
Glass Door
Public House
Glass Door
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glass Door
Last played on
Back to artist