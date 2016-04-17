GuapoFormed 1994
Guapo
1994
Guapo Biography
Guapo is a British experimental rock/art rock band formed in the mid-1990s by drummer/percussionist Dave Smith and guitarist/vocalist Matt Thompson, though the band gained a wider audience with the contribution of multi-instrumentalist Daniel O'Sullivan. The current lineup consists of Smith, guitarist Kavus Torabi, bassist James Sedwards and keyboardist Emmett Elvin of Chrome Hoof.
Guapo Tracks
Obscure Knowledge 3
Guapo
Obscure Knowledge 3
Obscure Knowledge 3
Last played on
Obscure Knowledge Part II
Guapo
Obscure Knowledge Part II
Obscure Knowledge Part II
Last played on
Tremors From The Future
Guapo
Tremors From The Future
Tremors From The Future
Last played on
