Nina Šenk Biography (Wikipedia)
Nina Šenk (born 1982) is a classical Slovenian composer. In 2004, while still studying at the University of Ljubljana, she won first prize at the Young Euro Classic Festival in Berlin for her Violin Concerto No. 1. Her works have been performed at many music festivals and with various orchestras and ensembles around the world.
