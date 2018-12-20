The Nightingales Biography (Wikipedia)
Nightingales (a.k.a. The Nightingales) are a UK post-punk/alternative rock band formed in 1979 in Birmingham, England by four members of Birmingham's original punk group The Prefects who had been part of The Clash's 'White Riot Tour', recorded a couple of Peel Sessions, released a 45 on Rough Trade and, years after splitting up, had a retrospective CD released by New York indie label Acute Records.
Described in John Robb's definitive book on 'post punk' Death To Trad Rock as "The misfits' misfits" and comprising an ever-fluctuating line up, based around lyricist/singer Robert Lloyd, the Nightingales enjoyed cult status in the early '80s as darlings of the credible music scene and were championed by John Peel, who said of them – "Their performances will serve to confirm their excellence when we are far enough distanced from the 1980s to look at the period rationally and other, infinitely better known, bands stand revealed as charlatans".
The original members were Robert Lloyd on vocals, Eamonn Duffy on bass and Paul Apperley on drums, all formerly of The Prefects. The band, before splitting up, played more sessions on John Peel's BBC Radio 1 show than any other band excluding The Fall and Half Man Half Biscuit.
The Nightingales Tracks
Sort by
Commercial Suicide Man
Don't Blink
Give Em Time
Let's Talk About Living
Return Journey
Inside Out
How To Age - BBC Session 03/03/1985
First My Job - BBC Session 03/03/1985
Coo-Ca-Choo
In
Thick and Thin (6 Music Session, 15 April)
Dumb And Drummer
Crafty Fag
Too Posh Too Push
Big Print
The Lodger - Riley Session 140217
Drown
Booze and Broads and Beauty
The Divorce That Never Was
We Turn Up - 6 Music Session, 15 Oct 2012
