Alfonso MontesVenezuelan guitarist and composer. Born 9 February 1955
Alfonso Montes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955-02-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb695b29-9f7f-4f53-a620-2a942603afa9
Alfonso Montes Tracks
Sort by
Alma Llanera
Pedro Elías Gutiérrez
Alma Llanera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyqj.jpglink
Alma Llanera
Last played on
Estrellita
Manuel Ponce
Estrellita
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5c1v.jpglink
Estrellita
Ensemble
Last played on
Nelly
Antonio Lauro
Nelly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyqj.jpglink
Nelly
Last played on
Playlists featuring Alfonso Montes
Alfonso Montes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist