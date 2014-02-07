Prince Lincoln Thompson, known as Sax (18 June 1949 – 23 January 1999), was a Jamaican singer, musician and songwriter with the reggae band the Royal Rasses, and a member of the Rastafari movement. He was born 18 June 1949 in Jonestown, next to Trenchtown, both parts of the slummy shanty town in the poor west side of inner Kingston, Jamaica and died of cancer in London on 23 January 1999, days after being first diagnosed. He was noted for his high falsetto singing voice, very different from his spoken voice.

He began his recording career as a harmony singer along with Cedric Myton of The Congos in 1967 in a band called The Tartans who then split up in 1969. In 1971 he was taken on by Coxsone Dodd, and recorded three songs with him at Studio One called "Daughters of Zion", "True Experience" and "Live up to your name". In 1974 he recorded the Humanity album with Cedric Myton, Clinton Hall and Keith Peterkin, and set up the God Sent label in order to sell it. He had two hit singles with "Kingston 11" and "Love the way it should be". In 2010, the song, Humanity (Love the way it should be) was given new life when it was covered by American singer John Legend backed by the Philadelphia band, The Roots and is featured on Legend's album, Wake Up!.