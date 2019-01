Peter Dalton (born 19 January 1983), known professionally as MistaJam, is a British DJ and radio presenter for BBC Radio 1, joining in 2008, and BBC Radio 1Xtra, previously joining them in 2005. He is the host of the Drivetime show (Monday to Thursday, 16:00–19:00) on BBC Radio 1Xtra and the Dance Anthems (Saturdays, 16:00–19:00) on BBC Radio 1.

