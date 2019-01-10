MistaJam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb66d6ee-e9b2-4eb8-b049-e83138222c26
MistaJam Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Dalton (born 19 January 1983), known professionally as MistaJam, is a British DJ and radio presenter for BBC Radio 1, joining in 2008, and BBC Radio 1Xtra, previously joining them in 2005. He is the host of the Drivetime show (Monday to Thursday, 16:00–19:00) on BBC Radio 1Xtra and the Dance Anthems (Saturdays, 16:00–19:00) on BBC Radio 1.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
MistaJam Performances & Interviews
- Chronixx Plays Lyrical Translationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06tj6n4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06tj6n4.jpg2018-12-03T12:14:00.000ZCan Chronixx crack his own tunes in standard formal English for Lyrical Translation?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06tj5mz
Chronixx Plays Lyrical Translation
- Rick Ross - Lyrical Translation!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06dxz40.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06dxz40.jpg2018-07-16T18:15:00.000ZRick Ross talks new music, his tenth studio album 'Port of Miami 2', business ventures and can he translate his own lyrics in our Lyrical Translation Game?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06dx5x9
Rick Ross - Lyrical Translation!
- MistaJam chats to Buddy and tests his Lyrical Translation!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d8l78.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d8l78.jpg2018-07-09T16:45:00.000ZMistaJam tests Buddy's West Coast Hip Hop knowledge in the Lyrical Translation Game!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06d8jfd
MistaJam chats to Buddy and tests his Lyrical Translation!
- Big Narstie Plays The Lyrical Translation Gamehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cpq4g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cpq4g.jpg2018-07-02T17:27:00.000ZCan Big Narstie identify classic tracks when we translate their lyrics to formal English?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06cppm4
Big Narstie Plays The Lyrical Translation Game
- MistaJam chats to Journalist & Author Dan Hancoxhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06792wl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06792wl.jpg2018-05-15T17:07:00.000ZJam chats to Dan Hancox about his book 'Inner City Pressure' & tests his Grime knowledge!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p067911c
MistaJam chats to Journalist & Author Dan Hancox
- Where Do You Know Me From? Lockie & Yaz (The Only Way Is Essex)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0675p46.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0675p46.jpg2018-05-14T17:41:00.000ZJam goes head to head with a listener, when his TV guests ask, Where do you know me from?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0675pm1
Where Do You Know Me From? Lockie & Yaz (The Only Way Is Essex)
- B Young talks living life 'Jumanji' with MistaJam!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p062kjdf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p062kjdf.jpg2018-03-27T16:45:00.000ZB Young chats to MistaJam about Jumanji and can the 1Xtra DJs remember the lyrics?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p062glf5
B Young talks living life 'Jumanji' with MistaJam!
- WSTRN take on the Bestie Testie!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p062007g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p062007g.jpg2018-03-22T17:30:00.000ZJam tests Haile & Louis Rei's friendship for a play of their new track 'Love Struck' featuring Mr Eazi & Tiwa Savage. Will they pass the Bestie Testie?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p061zy1x
WSTRN take on the Bestie Testie!
- Mistajam & Protoje at Tuff Gong Studios, Jamaica!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05yq5f7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05yq5f7.jpg2018-02-19T18:24:00.000ZJam catches up with Protoje at the legendary Tuff Gong studios, plus he records a dub!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05yq33d
Mistajam & Protoje at Tuff Gong Studios, Jamaica!
- MistaJam interviews Chronixx in Jamaicahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05yq2y8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05yq2y8.jpg2018-02-19T18:03:00.000ZMistaJam chats to Chronixx at Tuff Gong Studios in Jamaica.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05yq2kt
MistaJam interviews Chronixx in Jamaica
- MistaJam interviews Konshens in Jamaicahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05yq21q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05yq21q.jpg2018-02-19T17:49:00.000ZJam chats to Konshens at Tuff Gong Studios in Jamaica!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05yq1f9
MistaJam interviews Konshens in Jamaica
- What's the sample, Example?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w2ygg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w2ygg.jpg2018-01-25T17:51:00.000ZExample passes through the studio and plays a game of 'What's the sample, Example?'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05w2xbt
What's the sample, Example?
- Ramz takes the Jarring Ting Testhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05v1wl0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05v1wl0.jpg2018-01-16T17:37:00.000ZRamz is live in the studio and Jam has a very important test for him to take...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05v1w17
Ramz takes the Jarring Ting Test
- Mistajam, Target and Charlie Sloth together at South by Southwesthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kjwt4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kjwt4.jpg2016-12-07T17:25:00.000ZThey haven't slept yet and they're bringing you the best in new music from Austin, Texas.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04kjwgb
Mistajam, Target and Charlie Sloth together at South by Southwest
- ‘You didn’t know if he was human or not’ – Trevor Nelson remembers Princehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04khspy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04khspy.jpg2016-12-07T12:42:00.000ZMistaJam and Trevor Nelson mourn Prince, ‘a proper untouchable star’.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04khsq2
‘You didn’t know if he was human or not’ – Trevor Nelson remembers Prince
- Interview with MistaJamhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0410w0p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0410w0p.jpg2016-10-05T17:30:00.000ZBBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra's MistaJam chats to us before DJ'ing in Canterbury.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04b2pb0
Interview with MistaJam
- ‘Four crews representing four parts of the musical spectrum’ – Mistajam chats to Grimmy about Culture Clashhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03kgkvk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03kgkvk.jpg2016-06-16T09:48:00.000ZMistajam drops by to talk about the sound system battle event, Red Bull Culture Clash.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03yhp9r
‘Four crews representing four parts of the musical spectrum’ – Mistajam chats to Grimmy about Culture Clash
MistaJam Tracks
Sort by
Rotate
MistaJam
Rotate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rotate
Last played on
Cheer 1 SFX
MistaJam
Cheer 1 SFX
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cheer 1 SFX
Last played on
Jeer SFX
MistaJam
Jeer SFX
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jeer SFX
Last played on
Wonderwall (Mistajam's 1Xtra Live Remix)
MistaJam
Wonderwall (Mistajam's 1Xtra Live Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06py8zh.jpglink
Wonderwall (Mistajam's 1Xtra Live Remix)
Last played on
Wonderwall (Mistajam's 1Xtra Live Remix Part 2) (feat. Donae’o & Not3s)
MistaJam
Wonderwall (Mistajam's 1Xtra Live Remix Part 2) (feat. Donae’o & Not3s)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06py8zh.jpglink
Wonderwall (Mistajam's 1Xtra Live Remix Part 2) (feat. Donae’o & Not3s)
Last played on
Wonderwall (Mistajam's 1Xtra Live Remix Part 1) (feat. Donae’o)
MistaJam
Wonderwall (Mistajam's 1Xtra Live Remix Part 1) (feat. Donae’o)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06py8zh.jpglink
Wonderwall (Mistajam's 1Xtra Live Remix Part 1) (feat. Donae’o)
Last played on
Traktor (Proms 2015)
Wretch 32
Traktor (Proms 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02nmjxk.jpglink
Traktor (Proms 2015)
Composer
Last played on
Mistajam DJ Set (Radio 1 in Ibiza, 5 Aug 2017)
MistaJam
Mistajam DJ Set (Radio 1 in Ibiza, 5 Aug 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Star Wars (BBC Concert Orchestra 2016-17 Southbank Centre Concerts)
John Williams
Star Wars (BBC Concert Orchestra 2016-17 Southbank Centre Concerts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqk.jpglink
Star Wars (BBC Concert Orchestra 2016-17 Southbank Centre Concerts)
Last played on
6 Words (Proms 2015)
Wretch 32
6 Words (Proms 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02nmjxk.jpglink
6 Words (Proms 2015)
Last played on
Wings (Proms 2015)
Little Simz
Wings (Proms 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p00v6q52.jpglink
Wings (Proms 2015)
Last played on
Radio 1 at V Festival (feat. MistaJam)
MistaJam
Radio 1 at V Festival (feat. MistaJam)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mistajam DJ Set, Radio 1 in Ibiza (feat. MistaJam)
MistaJam
Mistajam DJ Set, Radio 1 in Ibiza (feat. MistaJam)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radio 1 in Ibiza (feat. MistaJam)
MistaJam
Radio 1 in Ibiza (feat. MistaJam)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radio 1 in Ibiza (feat. MistaJam)
Last played on
Know Me From (Proms 2015)
Stormzy
Know Me From (Proms 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02nmjxk.jpglink
Know Me From (Proms 2015)
Last played on
Sleaze (feat. MistaJam)
Knife Party
Sleaze (feat. MistaJam)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleaze (feat. MistaJam)
Last played on
Functions on the Low (Shut Up) (Proms 2015)
Stormzy
Functions on the Low (Shut Up) (Proms 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02nmjxk.jpglink
Functions on the Low (Shut Up) (Proms 2015)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Ibiza: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8xj6q
Ibiza
2018-08-04T19:57:55
4
Aug
2018
Ibiza: 2018
Ibiza
BBC Concert Orchestra 2016-17 Southbank Centre Concerts: WHYdentity
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e355v2
Southbank Centre, London
2016-10-22T19:57:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0492h5g.jpg
22
Oct
2016
BBC Concert Orchestra 2016-17 Southbank Centre Concerts: WHYdentity
Southbank Centre, London
Proms 2015: Prom 37: Late Night With … BBC Radio 1Xtra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erdc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-12T19:57:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nmjxk.jpg
12
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 37: Late Night With … BBC Radio 1Xtra
Royal Albert Hall
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T19:57:55
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Ibiza: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e452fx
San Rafael, Ibiza
2014-08-02T19:57:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02454wv.jpg
2
Aug
2014
Ibiza: 2014
San Rafael, Ibiza
Back to artist