BRAHMSDisbanded NYC trio. Formed 2009
BRAHMS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb662b78-18f8-40a1-9b1b-48e2bc1a09b1
BRAHMS Tracks
Sort by
Lullaby
BRAHMS
Lullaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lullaby
Last played on
A GERMAN REQUIM
BRAHMS
A GERMAN REQUIM
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A GERMAN REQUIM
Last played on
BRAHMS Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Life inside a string quartet
-
An explosive performance of Mendelssohn!
-
The Heath Quartet with shimmering Mendelssohn
-
The Doric Quartet weave their mystery and magic in Mendelssohn
-
Mendelssohn
-
Strauss I and II
-
Benjamin Grosvenor plays Mendelssohn live on In Tune
-
Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (extract)
-
Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A major, ‘Italian’ (extract)
-
Mendelssohn: Symphony No.5 (Reformation)
Back to artist