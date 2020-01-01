ČechomorFormed 1988
Čechomor
1988
Čechomor Biography (Wikipedia)
Čechomor is a Czech band that performs traditional songs in rock arrangements. They were reportedly a favourite band of Czech playwright and former president Václav Havel.
