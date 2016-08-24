Alix CombelleBorn 15 June 1912. Died 2 March 1978
Alix Combelle
1912-06-15
Alix Combelle Biography (Wikipedia)
Alix Combelle (15 June 1912 – 26 February 1978) was a French swing jazz tenor saxophonist, clarinetist and bandleader, born in and performing in Paris for most of his life.
He was well known on the Continental Jazz scene of Europe, active mostly in the 1930s and 1940s. He performed or featured in his bands such musicians as Arthur Briggs, Ray Ventura and Michel Warlop, among others. During the 1940s his popularity eased off somewhat, though he did perform with some American musicians at the time, such as Jonah Jones and Buck Clayton.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ca se fait ca se fait pas
Alix Combelle
Ca se fait ca se fait pas
Ca se fait ca se fait pas
Ensemble
Ensemble
Last played on
Crazy Rhythm
Coleman Hawkins and His All-Star Jam Band
Crazy Rhythm
Crazy Rhythm
Last played on
Fariboles
Alix Combelle
Fariboles
Fariboles
Last played on
