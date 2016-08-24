Alix Combelle (15 June 1912 – 26 February 1978) was a French swing jazz tenor saxophonist, clarinetist and bandleader, born in and performing in Paris for most of his life.

He was well known on the Continental Jazz scene of Europe, active mostly in the 1930s and 1940s. He performed or featured in his bands such musicians as Arthur Briggs, Ray Ventura and Michel Warlop, among others. During the 1940s his popularity eased off somewhat, though he did perform with some American musicians at the time, such as Jonah Jones and Buck Clayton.