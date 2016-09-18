Fanny JGuyanese female singer. Born 6 October 1987
Fanny J
1987-10-06
Fanny J Biography (Wikipedia)
Fanny Jacques-André-Coquin better known as Fanny J (born in Cayenne in French Guiana on 6 October 1987) is a French singer of zouk and contemporary R&B.
Fanny J Tracks
Hold You Down Vs Vous Les Hommes
