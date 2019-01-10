Yeah Yeah NohFormed 1984. Disbanded 1986
1984
Yeah Yeah Noh are an "unpop" group formed in Leicester, England in 1983. Originally a product of the DIY post-punk era, their sound was labelled 'Calor-gas psychedelia' by Mojo magazine in 2012. They released two albums and five singles while still together in the 1980s, and have had two compilation albums issued since they split in 1986.
The group reformed in 2011, an announcement appearing on the Cherry Red Records website: "STOP PRESS: Yeah Yeah Noh are back together and are playing live as of summer 2012, on the lookout for 'interesting gigs in fields; gardens with expansive lawns considered'."
In A Loop In Time (6 Music session 13 Dec 2018)
The Superimposed Man (6 Music session 13 Dec 2018)
She Pulls The Petal from the Flower (6 Music session 13 Dec 2018)
Automatically Saturday (6 Music Session 13 Dec 2018)
Prick Up Your Ears
Crimplene Seed Lifestyle (John Peel session 9th April 1985)
Temple Of Conveniencen (John Peel session 9th April 1985)
See Through Nature (John Peel session 9th April 1985)
Another Side To Mrs Quill (John Peel session 9th April 1985)
Zoological Gardens
The Superimposed Man (Radio 1 Session, 19 Jan 1986)
Stealing In The Name Of The Lord (Radio 1 Session, 19 Jan 1986)
Another Side To Mrs Quill (Marc Riley Session 100912)
Prick Up Your Ears (Marc Riley Session 10/09/12)
Leicester Square
Blood Soup (Radio 1 Session, 19 Jan 1986)
Let's Start A War
Jigsaw - John Peel Session 28/07/84
Starling Pillow-Case And Why? (John Peel session 28.07.84)
Prick Up Your Ears - Session 28/07/84
She Pulls The Petal From The Flower
Cottage Industry
Up on The Downs
Another Side to Mrs Quill
Beware The Weakling Lines - Session 28/07/84
Temple Of Confidence
