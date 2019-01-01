Silversun Pickups is an alternative rock band from Los Angeles that was formed in 2000. The band is composed of Brian Aubert, Nikki Monninger, Christopher Guanlao, and Joe Lester.

The band released their debut EP, Pikul, in July 2005, and their debut album, Carnavas, on July 26, 2006. Their second album, Swoon, was released on April 14, 2009. Neck of the Woods, the band's third album, was released on May 8, 2012. The band released their fourth album, Better Nature, on September 25, 2015.