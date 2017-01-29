Siegfried LorenzBorn 1945
Siegfried Lorenz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb58f57a-1ee6-4b58-8a6a-231fd383930d
Siegfried Lorenz Biography (Wikipedia)
Siegfried Lorenz (born 30 August 1945) is a German baritone who performs opera, oratorio and Lied. A member of the Komische Oper Berlin and later the Staatsoper Unter den Linden, he made award-winning recordings and appeared as a guest internationally. He has been an academic voice teacher in Berlin and Hamburg.
Siegfried Lorenz Tracks
Meistersinger von Nurnberg - Beckmesser's song
Richard Wagner
Meistersinger von Nurnberg - Beckmesser's song
Meistersinger von Nurnberg - Beckmesser's song
Last played on
Last played on
Fussreise
Siegfried Lorenz
Fussreise
Fussreise
Last played on
