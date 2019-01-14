Jessica Rose Meuse (born October 19, 1990), also known as Jess Meuse, is an American singer from Slapout, Alabama, who finished in fourth place on the thirteenth season of American Idol. She has been singing in public since she was ten years old, and self-released a debut album, What's So Hard About Bein' a Man, in 2011. While competing on American Idol, she became the first person in the history of the series to perform an original song during the finals. Her second album, Halfhearted, was released on August 3, 2018.