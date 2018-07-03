Pelle Gudmundsen-HolmgreenBorn 21 November 1932. Died 27 June 2016
Pelle Gudmundsen-Holmgreen
1932-11-21
Biography (Wikipedia)
Pelle Gudmundsen-Holmgreen (21 November 1932 – 27 June 2016) was a Danish composer.
Tracks
Tricolore IV
Pelle Gudmundsen-Holmgreen
Tricolore IV
Tricolore IV
Conductor
Last played on
Statements for Equal Voices: B. Statements
Pelle Gudmundsen-Holmgreen
Statements for Equal Voices: B. Statements
Statements for Equal Voices: B. Statements
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Statements for Equal Voices: A. Epic Text
Pelle Gudmundsen-Holmgreen
Statements for Equal Voices: A. Epic Text
Statements for Equal Voices: A. Epic Text
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Mirror II
Pelle Gudmundsen-Holmgreen
Mirror II
Mirror II
Last played on
Symphony, Antiphony
Pelle Gudmundsen-Holmgreen
Symphony, Antiphony
Symphony, Antiphony
Last played on
Four Madrigals from the Natural World: 4th mvt
Pelle Gudmundsen-Holmgreen
Four Madrigals from the Natural World: 4th mvt
Four Madrigals from the Natural World: 4th mvt
Last played on
Mixed Company - Turn II (extract) (feat. Paul Hillier, Theatre of Voices & London Sinfonietta)
Pelle Gudmundsen-Holmgreen
Mixed Company - Turn II (extract) (feat. Paul Hillier, Theatre of Voices & London Sinfonietta)
Mixed Company - Turn II (extract) (feat. Paul Hillier, Theatre of Voices & London Sinfonietta)
Last played on
Symphony - Antiphony (feat. Thomas Søndergård & Pelle Gudmundsen-Holmgreen)
BBC National Orchestra of Wales
Symphony - Antiphony (feat. Thomas Søndergård & Pelle Gudmundsen-Holmgreen)
Symphony - Antiphony (feat. Thomas Søndergård & Pelle Gudmundsen-Holmgreen)
Last played on
Mixed Company - Turn II (extract) (feat. Paul Hillier & London Sinfonietta)
Pelle Gudmundsen-Holmgreen
Mixed Company - Turn II (extract) (feat. Paul Hillier & London Sinfonietta)
Mixed Company - Turn II (extract) (feat. Paul Hillier & London Sinfonietta)
Last played on
Eksempler 5. Gammel Mand I Meditation
Pelle Gudmundsen-Holmgreen
Eksempler 5. Gammel Mand I Meditation
Eksempler 5. Gammel Mand I Meditation
Last played on
For Piano: III Keep Going (Little Bird, Blue)
Pelle Gudmundsen-Holmgreen
For Piano: III Keep Going (Little Bird, Blue)
