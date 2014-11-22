Roach GigzBorn 25 April 1988
Roach Gigz
1988-04-25
Roach Gigz Biography (Wikipedia)
Orlando Rinaldi Campbell (born April 25, 1988), better known by the stage name Roach Gigz or Roach, is an American rapper and hyphy hip hop artist from the San Francisco Bay Area. Gigz released his first independent album in 2012, entitled Bugged Out. He is signed to Goomba his own record label.
Roach Gigz Tracks
Drunk With You
Roach Gigz
Drunk With You
Drunk With You
