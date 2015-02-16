Team MeIndie pop band from Norway. Formed 2010
Team Me
2010
Team Me Biography
Team Me is an indie pop band from Norway. Their 2011 debut studio album To the Treetops! won the 2011 Norwegian Grammy Awards (Spellemannprisen) in the category Best Pop Group of the Year. Their second studio album Blind as Night was released in early 2015. They disbanded in late 2015 to work on other projects, but Hagen has continued working as Team Me.
Team Me Tracks
Kick and Curse
Team Me
Kick and Curse
Kick and Curse
F is for Faker
Team Me
F is for Faker
F is for Faker
Blind As Night
Team Me
Blind As Night
Blind As Night
Did We Lose Something Here
Team Me
Did We Lose Something Here
Sixteen Steps
Team Me
Sixteen Steps
Sixteen Steps
With My Hands Covering Both Of My Eyes I Am Too Scared To Have A Look At You Now
Team Me
With My Hands Covering Both Of My Eyes I Am Too Scared To Have A Look At You Now
Weathervanes and Chemicals
Team Me
Weathervanes and Chemicals
Weathervanes and Chemicals
Patrick Wolf & Daniel Johns
Team Me
Patrick Wolf & Daniel Johns
Show Me
Team Me
Show Me
Show Me
Dear Sister
Team Me
Dear Sister
Dear Sister
Me And The Mountain
Team Me
Me And The Mountain
Me And The Mountain
