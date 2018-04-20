The StrypesFormed 1 November 2010
The Strypes are a four-piece rock band from Cavan, Ireland, formed in 2010 consisting of Ross Farrelly (lead vocals/harmonica), Josh McClorey (lead guitar/vocals), Peter O'Hanlon (bass guitar/harmonica) and Evan Walsh (drums). The band played the local scene with various members switching parts as they searched for their sound. They draw inspiration from 1960s blues boom and 1970s pub rock bands such as Dr. Feelgood, Eddie and the Hot Rods, The Rolling Stones, The Yardbirds, Lew Lewis and Rockpile as well as the original bluesmen and rock 'n' roll artists such as Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Howlin' Wolf and Little Walter, among others. The band members' current ages are 20 to 22 years.
The band, with a shared love of blues and rhythm and blues music, formed in the town of Cavan, Ireland. After several months gigging around their hometown, the band began playing clubs and pubs around Ireland, playing sets mixing original material with rhythm and blues covers. Their set of fast-paced, gritty, garage rock "speed blues", which mixed the powerful approach of Dr. Feelgood with the intense rave-up format of The Yardbirds, quickly became well received by crowds across Ireland and their reputation as a live act grew. The band announced their split on social media in November 2018.
Blue Collar Jane
I Can Tell
Scumbag City Blues
Get Into It
A Good Night Sleep And A Cab Fare Home
Cab Fare Home
Scumbag City
You Cant Judge a Book
You Can't Judge A Book By The Cover
What A Shame
Hometown Girls
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2013
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: The Strypes
