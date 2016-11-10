San Francisco Jazz Collective
San Francisco Jazz Collective
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb477946-ad22-4efa-8710-5b15ca806fca
Biography (Wikipedia)
The SFJAZZ Collective is an American jazz ensemble comprising eight performer/composers, launched in 2004 by SFJAZZ, a West Coast non-profit jazz institution and the presenter of the annual San Francisco Jazz Festival, with funding from the James Irvine Foundation.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Human Nature
SF Jazz Collective
Human Nature
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Human Nature
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist