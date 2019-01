Hélder António Moutinho Paiva dos Santos, artistically known as Helder Moutinho (Oeiras, 21 February 1969) is a Portuguese singer and songrwriter, and one of the most distinguished artists in the Fado genre. He's also the brother of two renowned Fado singers, Camané and Pedro Moutinho.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia