Hélder Moutinho Biography (Wikipedia)
Hélder António Moutinho Paiva dos Santos, artistically known as Helder Moutinho (Oeiras, 21 February 1969) is a Portuguese singer and songrwriter, and one of the most distinguished artists in the Fado genre. He's also the brother of two renowned Fado singers, Camané and Pedro Moutinho.
Hélder Moutinho Tracks
Ai do Vento
Hélder Moutinho
Ai do Vento
Ai do Vento
