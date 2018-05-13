The Four Coins were a popular vocal group, consisting of Jimmy Gregorakis, George Mantalis, and brothers George and Jack Mahramas. They were all of Greek heritage and came from Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. A local orchestra leader, Lee Barrett, took them to audition in Cincinnati, Ohio and this led to their cutting some high-charting records and appearing on television. This also led to a recording contract with Columbia Records recording on the Epic label.

The group used the name the Four Keys until they learned another vocal group had it under copyright. They then became The Four Coins.

In 1970, however, they left show business to tend to family obligations, not performing again until 2003, when they performed two final shows back in their home town.

They appeared in the 1957 Warner Brothers rock and roll movie Jamboree singing the song "A Broken Promise".

George Mantalis died of lung cancer on December 10, 2016, at the age of 81.