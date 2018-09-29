Peter RundelBorn 1958
Peter Rundel
1958
Peter Rundel Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Rundel (born 1958 in Friedrichshafen), is a German violinist and conductor. A recipient of the Grand Prix du Disque in 1998 for his recording of Jean Barraqué's complete works, he became conductor of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of Flanders in 1999 and the musical director of the Wiener Taschenoper since 2000. Since 2005, he has been conductor of the Remix Ensemble in Casa da Música, Porto, Portugal.
Orion
Claude Vivier
Orchestra
Blood on the Floor - Needles
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Blood On The Floor
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Elegy for Andy (Blood on the Floor)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Quicksilver
Milica Djordjević, Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra & Peter Rundel
Composer
Violin Concerto
György Ligeti
Routine Investigations for oboe, trumpet, piano, viola, cello, and double bass (1976)
Morton Feldman
A Large House (Excerpt)
Janáček Philharmonic & Peter Rundel
Performer
Les Consolations (for 16 vocal soloists and orchestra)
Helmut Lachenmann
Blood on the Floor
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Nacht - chamber opera in 24 scenes; scene 13, 14 and 15
Georg Friedrich Haas
Piano Concerto (world premiere)
Gerald Barry
