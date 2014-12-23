Papercutz (stylized as :papercutz or :PAPERCUTZ) is a Portuguese Electronic music act formed as a side project in Porto that became a fully active band in 2008. Bruno Miguel is the only official member of Papercutz and solely responsible for its musical direction. After recordings, Bruno assembles a live band to perform with him which may include musicians used on studio recordings. Past musicians have included vocalists Melissa Veras, a US singer with Portuguese ascendancy born in New York and Portuguese Marisa Pinto, Marcela Freitas as well as instrumentalists Bruno Ribeiro, Tiago Morgado and Francisco Bernardo, among others.

Annie Nightingale stated them has having an 'interesting and making an original sound' as one of the juries on the UK The People's Music Awards in 2009 where the group performed live and won the off the beaten track category. The same year the debut album Lylac was released on Canadian independent record label Apegenine recordings whose artist roster featured artists such as Montreal's own David Kristian or Khonnor and the single Ultravioleta rmx's included remixes by Riz Maslen(aka Neotropic) and the first ever release by now known The Sight Below just before his signing to Ghostly International. The album was well received by the press and music community and featured in such publications as Textura, Cuemix-magazine, Tokafi, Cylic Defrost, Subba-cultcha Organ Mag with Record Collector comparing Bruno's precision work to that of Four Tet.