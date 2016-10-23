Frances WayneBorn 26 August 1924. Died 6 February 1978
Frances Wayne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1924-08-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb3f5a55-0e2c-4a33-9e79-b14a923fa97b
Frances Wayne Biography (Wikipedia)
Frances Wayne (born Chiarina Francesca Bartocci or Clara Bertocci, August 26, 1924 – February 6, 1978) was an American jazz vocalist. She was best known for her recording of ''Happiness Is Just a Thing Called Joe."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frances Wayne Tracks
Sort by
Two For The Blues
Frances Wayne
Two For The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two For The Blues
Last played on
Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe
Frances Wayne
Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frances Wayne Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist