ForteMangapatriarkatet
Forte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb3ce0c6-909f-4f47-8d8e-d8329612b641
Forte Tracks
Sort by
Armada
Forte
Armada
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Armada
Last played on
The Glue
Forte
The Glue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Glue
Last played on
Amanda
Forte
Amanda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amanda
Last played on
Goosebumps
Forte
Goosebumps
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist