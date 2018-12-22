Friedrich KunzenGerman composer. Born 24 September 1761. Died 28 January 1817
Friedrich Kunzen
1761-09-24
Friedrich Kunzen Biography (Wikipedia)
Friedrich Ludwig Æmilius Kunzen (24 September 1761 – 28 January 1817) was a German composer and conductor who lived and worked for much of his life in Denmark.
Friedrich Kunzen Tracks
Symphony in G minor
Friedrich Kunzen
Symphony in G minor
Symphony in G minor
Vinhoesten (Der Fest der Winzer) (Overture)
Friedrich Kunzen
Vinhoesten (Der Fest der Winzer) (Overture)
Vinhoesten (Der Fest der Winzer) (Overture)
Overture to the opera 'Erik Ejegod'
Friedrich Kunzen
Overture to the opera 'Erik Ejegod'
Overture to the opera 'Erik Ejegod'
Overture to the play 'Husitterne' (The Hussites)
Friedrich Kunzen
Overture to the play 'Husitterne' (The Hussites)
Overture to the play 'Husitterne' (The Hussites)
Orchestra
Symphony in G minor (feat. Lars Ulrik Mortensen & Concerto Copenhagen)
Friedrich Kunzen
Symphony in G minor (feat. Lars Ulrik Mortensen & Concerto Copenhagen)
Symphony in G minor (feat. Lars Ulrik Mortensen & Concerto Copenhagen)
