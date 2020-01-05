After Midnight ProjectFormed 2004
After Midnight Project
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb38dec3-6069-40d5-89d8-e518bda75bf4
After Midnight Project Biography (Wikipedia)
After Midnight Project (commonly abbreviated "AMP") is an American rock band from Los Angeles, California. As of 2012, they no longer perform together.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
After Midnight Project Tracks
Sort by
Fighting My Way Back
After Midnight Project
Fighting My Way Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fighting My Way Back
Last played on
After Midnight Project Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist