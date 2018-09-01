Khan JamalBorn 23 July 1946
Khan Jamal
1946-07-23
Khan Jamal Biography (Wikipedia)
Khan Jamal (born July 23, 1946, Jacksonville, Florida) is an American jazz vibraphone and marimba player. Ron Wynn describes Jamal as "a proficient soloist when playing free material, jazz-rock and fusion, hard bop, or bluesy fare."
Jamal began playing vibraphone during the mid-1960s. Later in the decade, he joined Cosmic Forces, then co-founded Sounds of Liberation with Byard Lancaster during the early 1970s. During the 1970s, Jamal studied at Combs College of Music and joined Sunny Murray's group Untouchable Factor. In addition to leading his own groups, Jamal has performed with Ronald Shannon Jackson's Decoding Society, Joe Bonner, Billy Bang, Charles Tyler and others.
