Five Hand Reel was a Scottish/English/Irish Celtic rock band of the late 1970s that combined experiences of traditional Scottish and Irish folk music with electric rock arrangements. The members of the band were Dick Gaughan (b. 1948), Bobby Eaglesham (1942–2004), Tom Hickland (b. 1948), Barry Lyons (b. 1950), Dave Tulloch and later Sam Bracken.