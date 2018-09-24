Five Hand Reel
Five Hand Reel
Five Hand Reel Biography (Wikipedia)
Five Hand Reel was a Scottish/English/Irish Celtic rock band of the late 1970s that combined experiences of traditional Scottish and Irish folk music with electric rock arrangements. The members of the band were Dick Gaughan (b. 1948), Bobby Eaglesham (1942–2004), Tom Hickland (b. 1948), Barry Lyons (b. 1950), Dave Tulloch and later Sam Bracken.
Five Hand Reel Tracks
Freedom Come-All-Ye
Jackson And Jane
The Bonnie Earl O'Moray
My Love Is Like A Red Red Rose
The Trooper And The Maid
Frankie's Dog
Lochanside / The Jig Of Slurs / Linda Brechin's / The Marquis Of Tullybardine
Ae fond kiss
Carrickfergus
bonnie earl of moray
A Man's A Man For All That (Radio 1 Session, 25 May 1977)
Pinch Of Snuff (Radio 1 Session, 25 May 1977)
P Stands For Paddy (Radio 1 Session, 25 May 1977)
Carrick (Radio 1 Session, 25 May 1977)
A Man's A Man For A' That
Bratach Bana
